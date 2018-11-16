Mirsad Bektic Falls Off UFC 231 Fight Card

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 15, 2018
Mirsad Bektic has been forced to withdraw from his bout with Renato Moicano, which was scheduled for Dec. 8 at UFC 231 in Toronto.

Bektic was forced out of the bout because of an undisclosed injury. MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin verified the news following an initial report by FloCombat.

With each fighter having only one loss on his record and sitting in strong positions amongst the UFC’s Top 10 featherweights, the bout was expected to be of great importance to the 145-pound title picture.

Moicano (13-1-1), who currently holds the No. 4 slot in the division, has only ever lost to Brian Ortega, who will challenge champion Max Holloway for the belt in the UFC 231 main event. He has since won back-to-back bouts over Cub Swanson and Calvin Kattar, so a win over Bektic would have put him on strong footing in the chase for the belt.

Bektic (13-1) is ranked No. 8 in the division, and looking to make a move to the Top 5. A win over Moicano might have launched him that high up the rankings.

With Bektic out of the fight, UFC officials are scrambling to find a new opponent to keep Moicano on the card, as he could serve as a back-up if either Holloway or Ortega is unable to make it to the Octagon.

               

