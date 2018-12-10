UFC 231: Thiago Santos Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Thiago Santos scored an impressive knockout win over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 231 on Saturday and spoke to Joe Rogan right after the fight.

