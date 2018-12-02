UFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The first UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega from Toronto is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Toronto for UFC 231, which is topped by a featherweight title fight that has been several months in the making.

Champion Max Holloway was initially supposed to defend his belt against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 in July, but the bout was nixed during fight week when Holloway suffered from concussion-like symptoms. The fight is back on as Holloway and Ortega will fight in the UFC 231 main event.

Making the fight card a championship doubleheader, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk meet in the co-main event to battle for the vacant women’s flyweight title.

UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega

– – – RESULTS AND STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY – – –