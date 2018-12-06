UFC 231 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega as well as Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk faced off after the UFC 231 pre-fight press conference on Wednesday night.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Granted Continuance, Will Not Go Before Nevada Commission as Planned

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.