UFC 231: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan previews the featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega that headlines UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto.

TRENDING > Joseph Benavidez Makes Quick Return to Face Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 233

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.