UFC 231: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – It’s All or Nothing

(Courtesy of UFC)

The featherweight match-up fans have been waiting for goes down between champion Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 231 on December 8 live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Cub Swanson Open to Fighting Jose Aldo, but Nothing is Signed

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.