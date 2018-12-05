UFC 231: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to breakdown the featherweight title fight that headlines UFC 231 on saturday, featuring champion Max Holloway and top contender Brian Ortega.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.