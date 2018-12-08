UFC 231: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Joe Rogan Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 8, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down one of the biggest fights of the year and the biggest women’s flyweight fight in UFC history between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

