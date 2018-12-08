UFC 231: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down one of the biggest fights of the year and the biggest women’s flyweight fight in UFC history between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

