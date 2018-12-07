HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway vs Brian Ortega UFC 231 weigh-in staredown

featuredUFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Replay

Max Holloway

featuredUFC 231 Weigh-in Results: Max Holloway Quiets the Critics, as Back-Up Fighter Misses the Mark

featuredBrian Ortega: ‘I Train to Beat Myself’

featuredMax Holloway Taunts Brian Ortega: ‘Everything The Guy Did, I Did Better’

UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Replay

December 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

The 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Toronto, Canada.  See how the athletes looked on the scales. 

The event features two title fights as featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Brian Ortega in the fight card’s main event and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Taunts Brian Ortega: ‘Everything The Guy Did, I Did Better’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA