UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Weigh-in Replay

The 26 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega fight card officially weighed in on Friday in Toronto, Canada. See how the athletes looked on the scales.

The event features two title fights as featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Brian Ortega in the fight card’s main event and former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes on Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Taunts Brian Ortega: ‘Everything The Guy Did, I Did Better’

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.