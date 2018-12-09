Max Holloway Doubles Down on UFC 231 Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 9, 2018
Max Holloway cemented his status in numerous categories at UFC 231 on Saturday night. He was handsomely rewarded by taking home two performance bonuses, adding an additional $100,000 to his bank account.

Holloway put on a career-defining performance against previously undefeated No. 1 featherweight contender Brian Ortega. While Ortega never relented, taking the fight to Holloway, he didn’t have the answer to Holloway’s poetic perfection that ended in a TKO stoppage after the fourth round.

Holloway had leaned over to broadcaster Joe Rogan before the fourth round got underway, indicating that he was going to finish the fight. Though it didn’t come during the five minutes of the frame, the fight did come to an end after the round when the ringside doctor deemed Ortega unfit to continue.

Following the fight, Holloway doubled down on bonuses, taking home a Performance of the Night bonus and a Fight of the Night bonus, each of which comes with an additional $50,000 on top of his paycheck. Though he lost to Holloway, Ortega was also awarded $50,000 for his participation in the Fight of the Night.

The other Performance of the Night award went to Thiago Santos for his second-round knockout of Jimi Manuwa.

UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
  • Performance of the Night: Max Holloway
  • Performance of the Night: Thiago Santos

               

