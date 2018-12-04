UFC 231 Embedded: ‘Your Toughest Opponent is in the Mirror’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 231 Embedded, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk shops at a Florida farmers market, energized for her UFC flyweight debut. Featherweight champion Max Holloway embraces the weather with a day of snowboarding. Valentina Shevchenko and sister Antonina arrive in Canada for their second straight fight week – this one for Valentina’s flyweight title fight. Featherweight challenger Brian Ortega stays close to home, doing media in LA.

UFC 231 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, December 8th on Pay-Per-View.

