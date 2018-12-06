UFC 231 Embedded: The Fighters Arrive in Toronto

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 231 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway endures a case of mistaken identity and gets physical therapy. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk packs for her trip, and fellow flyweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko impresses the locals at an area gym. Featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and his SoCal-based team get their first taste of the Toronto cold. Lightweight Justin Gaethje greets Ortega in the hotel hallway, and UFC 231 strawweight Nina Ansaroff teases Jedrzejczyk. Athletes try on their fight kits, and Shevchenko receives a special gift.

UFC 231 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, December 8th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Randy Couture Sex Tape Leaked

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.