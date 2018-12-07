UFC 231 Embedded: Fighters Entertain the Crowd at Open Workouts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 7, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 231 Embedded, featherweight champion Max Holloway tours Toronto with his son. Title challenger Brian Ortega plays pool and then trains inside a friend's expansive home. At media day, opponents talk about their upcoming pairings: welterweights Gunnar Nelson and Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, light heavyweights Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos, and strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Nina Ansaroff. The stars of the main and comain perform at open workouts: Holloway, Ortega, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 231 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, December 8th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we'll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

