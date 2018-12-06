UFC 231 Embedded: The Blessed Express is Lapping You Bro!

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 231 Embedded, strawweight Nina Ansaroff readies for battle alongside Amanda Nunes, her fiancee and UFC’s bantamweight champion; opponent Claudia Gadelha expects a match of true mixed martial arts.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway celebrates his birthday with his team, family and a makeshift low-cal cake. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk takes recommendations for breakfast orders, featherweight title contender Brian Ortega does interviews, and Holloway poses for the camera. Jedrzejczyk gets her makeup done side-by-side with fellow flyweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Then the stars of both title bouts appear at the UFC 231 press conference to sound off and face off.

UFC 231 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, December 8th on Pay-Per-View.

