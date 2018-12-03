UFC 231 Embedded: Is it T-City Time?

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 231 Embedded, flyweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko prepares in Las Vegas, where her sister and training partner Antonina makes her Octagon debut. Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains hard for her new weight class, then braves the wild animals at a nature preserve.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway maximizes the rare chance to play in snow. Title challenger Brian Ortega wraps up his camp with an emotional session and a taco dinner at his home gym.

UFC 231 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, December 8th on Pay-Per-View.

RELATED:

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.