UFC 231: Diego Ferreira Octagon Interview

(Courtesy of UFC)

After a big win over Kyle Nelson at UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto, Canada, Diego Ferreira spoke with Joe Rogan.

RELATED:

The Ultimate Fighting Championship moves closer to the end of an era with its next event. UFC on FOX 31, which features Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta in the main event, is the final UFC on FOX event, as the promotion moves its media home from the FOX family of networks to ESPN’s outlets in January. UFC on FOX 31 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, in Milwaukee, Wis.