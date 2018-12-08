UFC 231 Countdown: Holloway vs. Ortega Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of four extraordinary athletes preparing for UFC 231. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his title against rising star Brian Ortega. Also, a battle for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship between former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk and former UFC women’s bantamweight championship challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

TRENDING > Dana White Insists The Ultimate Fighter Will Survive the Move to ESPN

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.