UFC 231: Brian Ortega Looks Back on His Undefeated Career

December 8, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega has built an impressive resume during his four year UFC career, finishing six straight opponents on his way to an undefeated record. His creativity and explosiveness has produced highlight after highlight that has captured the attention of his UFC peers.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.

               

