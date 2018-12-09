UFC 231 Sets Attendance Record With Max Holloway’s Career Performance

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 9, 2018
Max Holloway put on one of the most impressive performances of his storied career at UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto, setting any number of records. 

One record that doesn’t belong solely to him, but was driven in part by his headlining the fight card opposite Brian Ortega is the highest attendance in Scotiabank Arena’s history in Toronto.

Holloway’s latest UFC featherweight title defense was also his thirteenth consecutive victory, which drew 19,039 fans to the venue. UFC president Dana White noted that the event was entirely sold out, there were no single seats left anywhere in the arena.

UFC 231 also accounted for a gate of $2.48 million USD ($3.28 million CAD). 

Though Ortega was firing back at Holloway at every turn, he couldn’t match the champions timing and record-setting output. Following a solid performance by Ortega in the third frame, Holloway called the fourth round for the finish. 

He wasn’t able to put Ortega away during the round, but the ringside doctor deemed Ortega unfit to continue following the round, marking Holloway’s second consecutive title defense.

               

