UFC 230 Heavyweight Title Fight Set After Derrick Lewis Ekes Under the Limit

The fighters slated to make their way to the cage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis stepped on the scale at Friday’s early weigh-in to make their bouts official.

UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, of course, had no issue making weight. He tipped the scale at 251.2 pounds. His heavyweight challenger, Derrick Lewis, also hit the mark, weighing in at … pounds.

Cormier is putting everything on the line with this bout. He is expected to be stripped of the light heavyweight belt so that Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson can fight for it in a rematch at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. His blockbuster bout with Brock Lesnar that promises a hefty payday hangs in the balance.

For Lewis, he is just four weeks removed from his last fight, which he was losing, handily, until the waning seconds of the three-round bout, when he pulled out a miraculous come-from-behind knockout.

The UFC 230 fight card has undergone numerous changes, shifting and shaping for weeks on end, and the co-main event was not immune, undergoing a major change just two weeks before fight time.

Chris Weidman was originally slated to face Luke Rockhold in the main support bout for UFC 230, but Rockhold had to withdraw because of injuries.

After hitting the mark on the scale on Friday, Weidman, who weighed in at 186 pounds, will now face Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who tipped the scale at 185.4 pounds. The winner of their bout is expected to be next in line for a middleweight title shot.

Sijara Eubanks, who was briefly linked to a flyweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 230, had trouble with her weight cut for the second consecutive time. Eubanks missed out on her shot at Nicco Montano at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, when she was pulled from the fight because of medical issues during her weight cut. On Friday, she made it to the scale, but weighed 127.2 pounds; a full 1.2 pounds over the allowed limit for her non-title bout with Roxanne Modaferri.

Bantamweight fighter Brian Kelleher also missed weight. He stepped on the scale at 137 pounds for his bout with Montel Jackson.

Eubanks and Kelleher will each be fined 20-percent of their respective fight purses, which goes to their opponents to keep their bouts intact.

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Pay-Per-View)

Daniel Cormier (c)(251.2) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.6)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Jacare Souza (185.4)

David Branch (185.6) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.8)

Karl Roberson (184.6) vs. Jack Marshman (185.4)

Derek Brunson (185.8) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.8)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Jason Knight (145.8) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145.8)

Sijara Eubanks (127.2) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (124.8)*

Julio Arce (145) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Ben Saunders (170.4)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Matt Frevola (155.4) vs. Landon Vannata (155.4)

Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)

Brian Kelleher (137) vs. Montel Jackson (136)*

Adam Wieczorak (232.2) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (253.2)

*Sijara Eubanks and Brian Kelleher missed weight

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier makes the first defense of his title opposite Derrick Lewis in the main event.

Daniel Cormier Weighs In for UFC 230

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Derrick Lewis Weighs In for UFC 230

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)