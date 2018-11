UFC 230 Octagon Interview: Israel Adesanya, ‘It Was a Walk in the Garden’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Rising star Israel Adesanya remained unbeaten on Saturday by knocking out Derek Brunson at UFC 230 in New York City. Hear what “The Last Stylebender” had to say immediately following his win.

