UFC 230 Octagon Interview: In Victory, Jacare Souza Gives Ultimate Respect to Chris Weidman

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza went to war with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in the UFC 230 co-main event on Saturday. Souza was hurt early in the fight, bloodied and getting outworked by Weidman. In the final round that all changed when he landed a heavy right hand that sent the former titleholder crashing to the canvas. Hear what Souza had to say immediately following the win.

