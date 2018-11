UFC 230 Octagon Interview: Daniel Cormier Wants Brock Lesnar and His WWE Belt

(Courtesy of UFC)

Two-division champion Daniel Cormier became the first fighter to defend the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles in UFC history on Saturday at UFC 230 on Saturday. Cormier dominated challenger Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Hear what the champ had to say immediately after the win.

