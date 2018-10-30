UFC 230: Derrick Lewis’s Best Octagon Interview Moments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick Lewis has compiled some legendary moments from his interviews in the Octagon. Check out the best ones before his main event title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

“The Black Beast” enters the octagon on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City riding a three-fight winning streak. He hopes to take the heavyweight title back to Texas but Cormier has other plans.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.