UFC 230 Countdown: Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

October 29, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of two athletes preparing for UFC 230. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends his belt against heavy-hitting Derrick Lewis in the fight card’s main event.

It will be Cormier’s first title defense as heavyweight champion. “DC” also holds the light heavyweight title, but is expected to be stripped of it following Saturday’s event.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

               

