UFC 230 Countdown: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of two athletes preparing for UFC 230. Middleweights Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza duel for a possible title shot. Weidman, the former 185-pound titleholder, hasn’t fought since July 2017. He hopes to reinsert himself in the title picture with a win over the No. 5 ranked Souza.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.