UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Weigh-in Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 26 athletes competing on the UFC 230 fight card on Saturday officially weighed in on Friday in New York City. Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title on the line for the first time against hard hitting Derrick Lewis in the main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman takes on Jacare Souza in a fight that has implications in the 185-pound title picture.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.