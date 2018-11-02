UFC Fighter-Broadcaster Paul Felder Breaks Down Cormier vs. Lewis

HOT OFF THE WIRE
November 2, 2018
(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

UFC fighter and broadcaster Paul Felder will be working the commentary desk at Octagon-side on Saturday night. Ahead of the fights, Felder spoke with our friends at Submission Radio to break down UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis.

Dual-division champion Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight strap on the line opposite Derrick Lewis in the UFC 230 main event on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. 

               

