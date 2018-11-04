HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Mauls Derrick Lewis in UFC 230 Main Event, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

UFC 230 Cormier vs Lewis Live Results

featuredUFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson After Tense Face Off at UFC 232 Presser

Derrick Lewis weigh-in - UFC

featuredUFC 230 Heavyweight Title Fight Set After Derrick Lewis Ekes Under the Limit

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

November 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners from UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. Two-division champion Daniel Cormier retained his heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event by submitting Derrick Lewis. UFC president Dana White answered questions about a number of topics. Hear what they head to say.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Likely Targeting UFC 235 for ‘Retirement Fight’ Against Brock Lesnar

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA