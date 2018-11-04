UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Post-Fight Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)
The big winners from UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis fight card fielded questions from the media following the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. Two-division champion Daniel Cormier retained his heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event by submitting Derrick Lewis. UFC president Dana White answered questions about a number of topics. Hear what they head to say.
