UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Media Day Staredowns End with a Smile

(Courtesy of MMAnytt.se)

Ahead of Saturday’s fights at Madison Square Garden, the UFC 230 fighters on Thursday took part in Ultimate Media Day and then stared each other down in front of photographers. The face-off between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis began as intensely as could be expected, but neither could help but crack a smile before they walked away from each other.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.