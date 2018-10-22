UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis underwent a long and winding road to finally arrive at Madison Square Garden, but we’ve finally arrived with a heavyweight championship main event.

It took a long time for UFC officials to nail down the title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and No. 2 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis. Cormier will be risking a potential mega-payday with Brock Lesnar, but he agreed to step in and give UFC 230 a Madison Square Garden worthy headliner.

Hot on the heels of the main event is a cobbled together co-main event as well, as Chris Weidman faces Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a pivotal bout in the middleweight division. The winner is likely to earn a title shot with a victory.

UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis

