UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

October 22, 2018
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis bout from New York is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis underwent a long and winding road to finally arrive at Madison Square Garden, but we’ve finally arrived with a heavyweight championship main event.

It took a long time for UFC officials to nail down the title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and No. 2 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis. Cormier will be risking a potential mega-payday with Brock Lesnar, but he agreed to step in and give UFC 230 a Madison Square Garden worthy headliner.

UFC 230 Cormier vs Lewis Live ResultsHot on the heels of the main event is a cobbled together co-main event as well, as Chris Weidman faces Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in a pivotal bout in the middleweight division. The winner is likely to earn a title shot with a victory. 

UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis

—– RESULTS & STATS WILL LOAD HERE ON FIGHT DAY —–

 

               

