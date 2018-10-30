HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 230 Embedded: Derrick Lewis Finds the Cure for His ‘Hot Balls’

October 30, 2018
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 230 Embedded, two-division champion Daniel Cormier does a workout in his swimming pool as his opponent, heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis, improves his cardio outdoors.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman continues his camp in Long Island and discusses fight week hair care; opponent Jacare Souza packs for the trip from Florida to The Big Apple.

Cormier arrives in New York City and does media, as Lewis deals with the ripple effect of his last post-fight interview.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. 

               

