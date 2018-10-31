UFC 230 Embedded: Israel Adesanya Soaks Up the New York Limelight

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 230 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman enjoys time with his family, while opponent Jacare Souza keeps his training on schedule in New York City. Middleweight Israel Adesanya gets an early taste of Madison Square Garden at a Knicks game.

Two-division champ Daniel Cormier prepares to be the smaller man inside the Octagon in his heavyweight title fight against Derrick Lewis, who gets a hero’s flight from Houston.

Middleweight Derek Brunson sharpens his tools ahead of his fight against Adesanya, who relishes the fight week spotlight.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.