UFC 230 Embedded: It’s a Scary Time to be a Heavyweight

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 230 Embedded, two-division champion Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ under his longtime coach, UFC Hall of Famer Matt Serra. Middleweight foe Jacare Souza anticipates a champion versus champion caliber matchup.

Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game, and Cormier decorates pumpkins with his family.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.