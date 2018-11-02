HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White Met with Team Floyd Mayweather About Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov Showdown

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Open Workout Scrum

featuredDaniel Cormier: ‘I Would Advise Brock Lesnar to Stay Out of the Octagon’ at UFC 230

Brock Lesnar - Jon Jones - Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Says His Legacy is Secure, He Doesn’t Need Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones to Prove it

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Explains Why He Left the UFC to Join ONE Championship

UFC 230 Embedded: ‘I Feel Like I Could Still Fight for Three More Years’

November 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 230 Embedded, two-division champion Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills at Renzo Gracie’s New York City gym. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman feels at home alongside his coach Ray Longo and friend Gian Villante.

At open workouts, middleweight Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd.

Weidman takes a break from shopping to make some media calls. Middleweight Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as opponent Israel Adesanya draws attention even in the middle of Times Square.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING:

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA