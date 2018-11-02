UFC 230 Embedded: ‘I Feel Like I Could Still Fight for Three More Years’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 230 Embedded, two-division champion Daniel Cormier sharpens all of his skills at Renzo Gracie’s New York City gym. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman feels at home alongside his coach Ray Longo and friend Gian Villante.

At open workouts, middleweight Jacare Souza learns basketball skills on the fly, and heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis entertains the crowd.

Weidman takes a break from shopping to make some media calls. Middleweight Derek Brunson enjoys time with his son, as opponent Israel Adesanya draws attention even in the middle of Times Square.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

