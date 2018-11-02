UFC 230 Embedded: Daniel Cormier Calls Out Chris Weidman

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 230 Embedded, middleweight Chris Weidman’s UFC entourage grows with the arrival of Aljamain Sterling and Stephen Thompson. The good-natured group crosses paths with two-division champion Daniel Cormier’s team at Renzo Gracie’s gym. Middleweight Jacare Souza continues to mix striking into his world-class jiu-jitsu.

At media day, UFC 230 opponents Derek Brunson and Israel Adesanya preview their matchup. Other attendees include middleweight David Branch, Weidman, Cormier and heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis.

UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis taking place Saturday, November 3rd on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.