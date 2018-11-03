UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Countdown – Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of four athletes preparing for UFC 230. Heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier defends his belt against heavy-hitting Derrick Lewis; middleweights Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza duel for a possible title shot. UFC 230 takes place on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Explains Why He Left the UFC to Join ONE Championship

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.