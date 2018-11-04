UFC 230 Bonuses: ‘Jacare’ Souza, Chris Weidman Slugfest Takes ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 4, 2018
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Chris Weidman may be known as dominant ground fighters but an absolute slugfest broke out between the two middleweight contenders on Saturday night at UFC 230.

The back and forth war ended in the third round with ‘Jacare’ putting Weidman down and out with a staggering right hand that put the former champion on the mat. ‘Jacare’ got the TKO victory and now he’ll go home with a bigger paycheck as well.

‘Jacare’ and Weidman earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors at UFC 230 with both fighters taking home an extra $50,000 for a bonus.

As for ‘Performance of the Night’, flashy middleweight contender Israel Adesanya made short work of Derek Brunson with a picture perfect first round TKO to earn a $50,000 bonus.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier took a fight on short notice in his middleweight debut and earned a stunning TKO against David Branch on Saturday night.

Cannonier also took home ‘Performance of the Night’ honors with the $50,000 bonus.

               

