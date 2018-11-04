UFC 230 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Madison Square Garden

UFC president Dana White announced the attendance and gate figures stemming from UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday.

17,011 spectators attended the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City generating gate sales totaling $2,841,718.68. Those in attendance and watching via pay-per-view witnessed two-division champion Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event b y submitting challenger Derrick Lewis in the second round.

Cormier’s Olympic-level wrestling proved too much for the heavy hitting Lewis. Cormier was able to put Lewis on his back and control him on the ground. Cormier took Lewis’ back and forced the tap out via rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza knocked former middleweight champion Chris Weidman out in the third round. Weidman appeared to be in control of the fight through the first two frames. He hurt Souza with right hands twice in the fight and landed his jab consistently. Souza endured and landed a thunderous right hand midway through the final round that sent Weidman crashing to the canvas.

In other middleweight action, rising star Israel Adesanya remained unbeaten by knocking out Derek Brunson in the first round. Brunson pressured Adesanya and worked to get the fight to the ground but couldn’t control the Nigerian. After fending of several takedown attempts, Adesanya created enough space to land a knee that stunned Brunson. After that, Adesanya finished with precision striking and put the rest of the 185-pound division on notice.

UFC 230 featured 12 fights. Six bouts went the distance, four ended in knockouts, and two resulted in submission finishes.