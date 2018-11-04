HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDaniel Cormier Mauls Derrick Lewis in UFC 230 Main Event, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

UFC 230 Cormier vs Lewis Live Results

featuredUFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJon Jones Shoves Alexander Gustafsson After Tense Face Off at UFC 232 Presser

Derrick Lewis weigh-in - UFC

featuredUFC 230 Heavyweight Title Fight Set After Derrick Lewis Ekes Under the Limit

UFC 230 Attendance and Gate Numbers from Madison Square Garden

November 4, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White announced the attendance and gate figures stemming from UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday.

17,011 spectators attended the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City generating gate sales totaling $2,841,718.68. Those in attendance and watching via pay-per-view witnessed two-division champion Daniel Cormier defend his heavyweight title in the fight card’s main event by submitting challenger Derrick Lewis in the second round.

Cormier’s Olympic-level wrestling proved too much for the heavy hitting Lewis. Cormier was able to put Lewis on his back and control him on the ground. Cormier took Lewis’ back and forced the tap out via rear-naked choke.

In the co-main event, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza knocked former middleweight champion Chris Weidman out in the third round. Weidman appeared to be in control of the fight through the first two frames. He hurt Souza with right hands twice in the fight and landed his jab consistently. Souza endured and landed a thunderous right hand midway through the final round that sent Weidman crashing to the canvas.

RELATED > UFC 230 Bonuses: ‘Jacare’ Souza, Chris Weidman Slugfest Takes ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors

In other middleweight action, rising star Israel Adesanya remained unbeaten by knocking out Derek Brunson in the first round. Brunson pressured Adesanya and worked to get the fight to the ground but couldn’t control the Nigerian. After fending of several takedown attempts, Adesanya created enough space to land a knee that stunned Brunson. After that, Adesanya finished with precision striking and put the rest of the 185-pound division on notice.

UFC 230 featured 12 fights. Six bouts went the distance, four ended in knockouts, and two resulted in submission finishes.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA