UFC 229: Tony Ferguson – ‘I’m Going to Make Anthony Pettis Fold’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson sits down with Megan Olivi ahead of his co-main matchup with former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 229. Ferguson believes his the top dog in the 155-pound division and predicts that he’ll make Pettis fold during the fight.

TRENDING > Dana White Predicts Conor McGregor Could be the Next George Clooney With His Whiskey

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.