UFC 229 Results: Khabib vs. McGregor (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor features the long anticipated lightweight championship showdown between undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC dual-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

The bout was side-tracked when McGregor ended up in legal hot water after attacking a bus full of UFC 223 fighters on their media day in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April. That bus included the man that McGregor was allegedly after, which was Nurmagomedov.

Finally clear of his legal hurdles, McGregor and Nurmagomedov will square off in the UFC 229 main event on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Las Vegas.

