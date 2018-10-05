HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference: Conor McGregor is Late; Khabib Nurmagomedov Bolts

October 4, 2018
Watch the full UFC 229 press conference, which had a unique twist: neither fighter was on stage together at the same time.

Khabib Nurmagomedov came on stage without Conor McGregor because Conor was late. Eventually, after time had passed, Khabib left to continue with his weight cut, leaving Dana White to field questions from the press. Conor then finally arrived and answered questions, but there was no face-off, which is customary at these events.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

