UFC 229 Open Workouts: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, and Anthony Pettis

Check out the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Open Workouts that took place on Wednesday at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.

Things got a little more fiery than most UFC open workout sessions as Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, and Anthony Pettis worked out and then spoke briefly to fans in attendance.

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor takes place on Oct. 6. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.