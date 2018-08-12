UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor: Who Would Georges St-Pierre Bet His House On?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 12, 2018
(Video Courtesy of Submission Radio)

As soon as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor was announced for Oct. 6 at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, it became the hottest topic in the sport. Of course, once Georges St-Pierre was asked and said yes, he had some interest in fighting the winner, that became a major mover of conversation.

UFC president Dana White has already said, however, that St-Pierre getting a shot at the winner isn’t a very realistic scenario, but that doesn’t mean that St-Pierre is no longer a part of the conversation.

If nothing else, he has a definite opinion on who might win the fight. When he was asked about Khabib vs. McGregor, St-Pierre chimed in, giving his pick for who he would bet the house on, if forced to pick a winner.

               

