UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Ticket Prices Revealed, On Sale Date Set for August 17

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is now being touted as “the biggest fight in UFC history” as tickets are about to go on sale for the showdown on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced on Tuesday that tickets for the highly hyped UFC 229 card will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

Tickets will be priced at: $2,505, $2,005, $1,505, $1,005, $755, $555, $405, $355, $305, $255, $205 (does not include fees).

It’s expected that the showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor will not only be the most talked about fight of the year for the UFC but it may also go down as one of the biggest selling mixed martial arts events of all time.

The last time McGregor fought in the UFC at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the live gate for his fight against Nate Diaz was over $7.7 million. The gate for McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in the same location pulled in over $55 million for the second largest gate in boxing history.

There’s no telling exactly how much the live gate will be for Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor but obviously the UFC is banking on record ticket sales.

Meanwhile, the UFC also confirmed the co-main event for the card as top five ranked heavyweights go to battle with Derrick Lewis taking on Alexander Volkov.

Here’s the card that’s been announced thus far by the promotion for UFC 229:

MAIN EVENT: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

CO-MAIN EVENT: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Ovince Saint-Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Ryan Laflare vs. Tony Martin

More fights are expected to be added in the coming weeks. UFC 229 takes place on Oct. 6 from the T-Moble Arena in Las Vegas.