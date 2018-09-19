UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference Viewing Party in Times Square

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 18, 2018
The world will be watching on Thursday, Sept. 20, when UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) and two-division UFC championConor McGregor (21-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) come face to face for the first time at the UFC 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR press conference, presented by AutoZone.

While the press conference is closed to the public, UFC announced on Monday an exclusive opportunity for fans to watch the event live in the heart of New York’s Times Square on Silvercast’s digital spectacular known as “Mega-Zilla.” UFC fans will have the ability to watch the highly anticipated press conference from a full block on Broadway between 45th and 46th streets on the world’s largest TV screen.

Watch the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference Live, Thursday at 5 PM ET

Fans in the New York area are encouraged to watch the press conference in Times Square and show their support for their favorite athlete. The live stream telecast will be captioned so fans won’t miss a word as they enjoy a viewing party unlike any other.        

  • WHAT:
    UFC 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR Press Conference
  • WHEN:
    Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET
  • WHERE:
    Mega-Zilla in Times Square
    Broadway from 45th to 46th Street, New York, NY

               

