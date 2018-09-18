Watch the UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Press Conference Live, Thursday at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor on Thursday, September 20 at 5p.m. ET at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

McGregor, the first fighter to hold UFC titles in two difference divisions simultaneously, returns to the octagon since November 2016 to take on undefeated lightweight champion Nurmagomedov. It’s the first time the two bitter rivals have come face-to-face at a press conference.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.