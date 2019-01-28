UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Generates Record Revenue for Las Vegas

UFC on Monday announced that UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR generated $86.4 million in economic impact for the Las Vegas metropolitan area, according to a study conducted by research firm Applied Analysis. This marks the largest economic impact for a single UFC event measured globally to date.

UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR, which took place on Saturday, October 6, at T-Mobile Arena, set new records for attendance (20,034) and ticket revenue ($17,188,894) for UFC in Las Vegas. In addition to the $86.4 million in total economic output, the study concluded that the landmark event also contributed $17.2 million in salaries and wages and supported an estimated 414 jobs in the Southern Nevada market. Visitors attending events related to UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR were responsible for an estimated $3.7 million in public revenues in Nevada.

“During the build up to UFC 229, I said it was going to be the biggest event in UFC’s history, and now we have all the numbers to prove it,” said UFC President Dana White. “Khabib vs. McGregor smashed our records for Pay-Per-Views, social media impressions, and global viewership, and now we know it set records for economic impact here Las Vegas. None of this would have been possible without the support from the Las Vegas community and UFC’s loyal fans, the best in sports.”

Added Steve Hill, Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority: “Las Vegas has long been the fight capital of the world, and UFC 229 once again showed that combining UFC’s tremendous brand with the brand of Las Vegas is a win-win for everyone. We’re proud to be the home of UFC and to partner with them to put on some of the greatest events in the MMA world.”

UFC has been headquartered in Las Vegas since 2001 and hosts a minimum of four events annually in T-Mobile Arena, where UFC was named an Anchor Tenant in 2017.

Key Highlights of the UFC 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR economic impact study

$86.4 million total economic output

$17.2 million total salaries and wages paid

414 jobs supported in Southern Nevada

$3.7 million total taxes paid by visitors

40% of UFC 229 visitors traveled from international locations

50% of attendees were between the ages of 21 to 34

50% of attendees reported an annual household income of $100,000 or more

One in five attendees stayed in Las Vegas for at least five days

Nearly two in five attendees reported spending more than $2,000 on non-gaming activities

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov solidified his place as champion and one of the greatest lightweight fighters of all time with his fourth-round submission of Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The even, however, was marred by a post-fight melee after Nurmagomedov jumped over the Octagon fencing to tangle with one of McGregor’s cornermen.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are slated to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 29. Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for full live coverage of the proceedings.

(Photo courtesy of UFC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov Defends Actions in Brawl with Conor McGregor’s Team at UFC 229

