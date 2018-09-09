UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor – The Wait is Over Trailer

The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.

