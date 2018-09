UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode, Inside the Octagon previews the UFC 229 main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and former two-division champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

